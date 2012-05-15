An Airport Security Supervisor Has Been Accused Of Using A Dead Man's Identity For 20 Years

Photo: AP

A man who has worked at Newark Airport for nearly 20 years may not be exactly who he seems.According to a report from NBC, a longtime security supervisor at the airport has been using the identity of Jerry Thomas, a New Yorker who died 20 years ago.



“Thomas” has worked at the airport for the better part of two decades for a number of security contractors. He has passed a background check each time.

Talk about oversight.

In reality, the man is an illegal Nigerian immigrant named Bimbo Olumuyiwa Oyewole, according to NBC. He was arrested at his Elizabeth, NJ home earlier today and is due to appear in court shortly.

