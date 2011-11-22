Armed Air Force Gunman Took Over A Building On The Base That Controls Military GPS Satellites

Photo: Channel 9News

An armed airman slipped past security into a Colorado Air Force base that controls more than 60 military satellites on Monday afternoon reported The Associated Press. The building was quickly evacuated and no one was hurt, but not much else is known as to why the unnamed man decided to barricade the building or how he was able to get past the “heavily protected inner compound surrounded by fences and staffed with armed guards.”



The airman held military police at bay with his personal side-arm and was finally subdued early Tuesday morning.

The airman was in a building where personnel prepare for deployment, says Schriever Air Force Base spokeswoman Jennifer Thibault.

He is currently facing discharge in civilian court, but his name has not been released to the public. He is listed as currently being on active duty.

It isn’t known what caused the standoff, though military police report the man appeared suicidal.

