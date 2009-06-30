Yemenia Airways Airbus 310 Crashes In Indian Ocean

Details remain scant:



Reuters: An airliner belonging to Yemeni state carrier Yemenia Air crashed in the Comoros archipelago in the Indian Ocean with 150 people on board, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

“We don’t know if there are any survivors among the 150 people on the plane,” a senior government official told Reuters.

BreakingNewsOnline is reporting that it was an Airbus 310 that crashed. If confirmed, it would be the latest in a string of crashes and safety mishaps surrounding Airbus planes.

Update: This German language site has more (run through Google Translator)

On the Indian Ocean Comoros is located a plane crashed. The machine, the Yemeni national airline “Air Yemenia” and include about 150 people on board have had. With high probability it is a machine of the type Airbus A310, which is normally between Sanaa and Moroni used. The exact circumstances and the possible number of survivors is the moment not clear. The Comoros are located about half way from the coast of eastern Africa to the northern tip of Madagascar and has some 800,000 inhabitants.

Update 2: Yemenia.com, the company’s website, is now unavailable.

Update 3: The BBC provides a map

