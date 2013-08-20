An Air Force Bomber Has Crashed In Montana

An Air Force B-1 bomber has crashed in southeastern Montana in the midst of a routine training mission,

according to multiple news outlets.

The two pilots and two weapons systems officers safely ejected and survived the crash, but some did suffer unspecified injuries, according to the Billings Gazette.

Their specific conditions, as well as their names and identities, are unknown at this time.

The plane belonged to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

“We are actively working to ensure the safety of the crew members and have sent first responders to secure the scene and work closely with local authorities at the crash site,” Col. Kevin Kennedy, 28th Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement cited by CBS News. “Right now all of our thoughts and prayers are with the crews and their families.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The B-1 is a long-range supersonic bomber developed by Boeing that has been in service since the 80s. The Air Force has roughly 60 B-1s in its arsenal.

The last major crash came over the Indian Ocean en route to a combat mission in Afghanistan in December 2001. All four crew members in that incident ejected and were rescued, and the cause was never determined.

