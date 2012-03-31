An Afghan Policeman Killed 9 Of His Fellow Officers As They Slept Last Night

An Afghan policeman shot nine of his fellow officers dead as they lay sleeping in a village in the eastern province of Paktika, police said Friday.

Provincial police chief Dawlat Khan said the gunman had been assigned to a small command post in Yayakhil district and had carried out the attack on Thursday night, according to the BBC.

A commander and his two sons were among the dead. The gunman seized the officers’ weapons after killing them with an assault rifle, and fled in a police vehicle.

Two police officers have been detained after Thursday night’s attack, while a third officer has gone missing, Reuters reports.

The victims were part of the Afghan Local Police, a local village force which provides security in areas where the Afghan police and army cannot operate.

