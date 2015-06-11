An adult website is trying to raise $US3.4 million to shoot the first sex tape in space

It’s been done. Picture: BBC

Adult video sharing website PornHub wants to boldly go where none has gone before and shoot a sex tape in space.

It’s costed the project at $US3.4 million and has turned to crowdfunders at Indiegogo to help out.

So far it’s raised a touch over $US4000 from 184 people interested in that type of thing, but there’s still 60 days left to raise the remaining $US3,396,000.

PornHub’s main claim to fame is being the largest porn website, hosting more videos than any other. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, it already has a couple of candidates lined up for the anti-gravity acrobatics – Eva Lovia and Johnny Sins.

Here’s what they’ll look like in their space porn gear:

Eva Lovia and Johnny Sins – intrepid. Picture: PornHub/Indiegogo

According to PornHub, the duo will be “joining the ranks of Armstrong and Gagarin by pioneering a one of a kind mission to defy gravity, make history, and push the boundaries of intergalactic ‘Sexploration'”.

But there’s also a serious, scientific side to it as well. As humans get behind the planetary push to colonise Mars, there’s some research that needs to be done regarding whether we can actually reproduce in zero gravity.

The Russians have been onto it for years, filming geckos going at it while they orbit the Earth, trying to answer that very question. So why not just try it with humans?

“…there are many elements about life in space that need careful consideration and research … especially sex,” the company states on its campaign page. “We will not only be changing the face of the adult industry, we will also be chronicling how a core component of human life operates while in orbit.”

It expects training staff and stars to take at least six months, which will only begin if the project is successfully funded.

The money raised will go towards pulling together a dedicated team of specialists, modified film equipment, and funding the use of the shuttle that needs to fly to at least an altitude of 100km.

Here’s the breakdown:

One serious backer, to the tune of $US150,000, gets to keep the actual spacesuits Lovia and Sins wear during their history-making tender moments.

Until then, space porn fans, this will have to do:



