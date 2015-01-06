An Adult And 6 Children Have Been Injured In A Boat Explosion In Victoria

Photo: Nagambie Lakes Tourism.

An adult and six children, aged between 4 and 13, have been injured a boat explosion in Nagambie, Victoria, this afternoon.

Police are currently investigating the incident which occurred around 1.15pm.

A child and the adult were airlifted to hospitals in Melbourne, with the most serious injuries, while three children were taken to the Goulburn Valley Hospital and one child was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

JUST IN: children among the injured in a boat explosion north of Melbourne @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/pTNufQorqt — Lynne Scrivens (@lynnescrivens) January 6, 2015

Lake Nagambie is a 170-hectare man–made reservoir located in the Goldfields region, 90 minutes from Melbourne, and a popular tourism destination, as well as a nationally renowned rowing and canoeing venue.

