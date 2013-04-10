A Guy Figured Out How To Send Emails By Playing Guitar

A creative at Wieden + Kennedy, the agency that brought us Old Spice’s “Man Your Man Could Smell Like” and the new Facebook ads, has invented something amazing: a way to write an email by playing guitar.



David Neveel says that since everyone is always busy, trapped in front of a computer writing work emails, “you don’t have as much time to be at home practicing shredding on your sweet Craigslist Flying V guitar.”

So he found a way to shred and send an email to his boss by building device that translates guitar notes into computer key strokes.

Here he is in action, both playing and explaining how it works in great detail:

While this is awesome, it’s hardly unexpected from Neveel, who, oh yeah, is a physicist too.

He is the guy, after all, who created a complex machine that magically removes the cream out of an Oreo cookie.

W+K leads the creative on the Oreo account and ran a recent campaign that aimed to pit cream loyalists and cookie loyalists against one another.

Here’s Neveel’s Oreo Separator:

What on earth does he have in store for us next?

