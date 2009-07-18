An Actual Twitter Security Problem: The Fake Retweet

Twitter’s stolen/hacked documents situation this week doesn’t have anything to do with Twitter’s security as a communication platform. But this does: The fake retweet, where one person uses common Twitter “retweet” lingo to make it sound like their statement is coming from someone else.



Such as these two (admittedly amusing) tweets purportedly from TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington, who didn’t actually say either of these things.

This isn’t a huge problem yet, but at some point, Twitter might want to figure out a way to deal with it. The company is already rolling out “verified” accounts, to make sure people know which celebrities are really themselves. But that won’t stop these impersonations via retweets.

