An Actual Deal: Pfizer (PFE) Buys Wyeth (WYE) For $68 Billion

This had been rumoured for a few days, but then similarly rare creatures like big foot and aliens also get talked about. But it’s true, drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) is acquiring Wyeth (WYE) in a deal worth $68 billion — a legitimate blockbuster. Not surprisingly, like any huge deal this one’s garnered quite a slew of sceptics, still this line is impressive:



The transaction will be financed through a combination of cash, debt and stock. A consortium of banks has provided commitments for a total of $22.5 billion in debt.

What, without government guarantees or anything?

