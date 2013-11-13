An A-League Team Has Been Kicked Off Their Oval By Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Western Sydney Wanderers have had to find somewhere new to train, with their oval being used to film Angelina Jolie’s new movie Unbroken.

According to The Daily Telegraph the Blacktown International Sportspark has been rented to the actress-turned-director for two months from November 25.

The club seems to be taking it pretty well though, with Wanderers executive chairman Lyall Gorman saying the operation would boost the local economy.

“While disappointed with the disruption to our training base during our season, we are understanding of the big picture this potential opportunity brings western Sydney.”

They will move to a nearby football field while the movie — about a champion runner captured during World War Two — is filmed.

