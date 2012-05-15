An 84 Year-Old Korean Vet Shot An Intruder With His WW2 Era Pistol

An 84-year-old western Pennsylvania man and Korean War vet shot and wounded a home invasion suspect, and then forgave the man’s family when they came to apologise.



WPXI-TV has video with details of how this no-nonsense war vet dealt with an imminent threat to his life and property:

The New York Daily News described the scene as something that:

“appeared to be pulled from the pages of the Clint Eastwood film ‘Gran Torino,’ [as] grizzled war hero Fred Ricciutti grabbed his battlefield sidearm after he heard someone bust through a kitchen door of his Elizabeth Township house at around 4:30 a.m.”

(photo courtesy of WPXI.com)

“I said, ‘Halt, who’s there?’ ” Ricciutti told Pittsburgh station WPXI. “I’m thinking, friend or foe, he shouldn’t be there that time of day.”

Ricciutti fired once with a German Luger he once carried in battle, hitting suspect Raymond Hiles, 25, in the neck.

Police say Hiles, 25, was captured Tuesday not long after trying to break into Ricciutti’s Elizabeth Township home, about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh. Police say the suspect had a stun gun and a screwdriver on him at his time of arrest.

Ricciutti tells the AP that he accepted an apology from the suspect’s family, who live across the street and came over in tears to apologise.

Hiles is being held on $100,000 bail on charges including criminal trespass and burglary.

Authorities say they don’t expect to bring charges against Ricciutti.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

