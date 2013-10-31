An 83-Year-Old Man Has Lived In This Makeshift Beetle For The Last 10 Years

Madeline Stone
Don Oscar BeetleDaniel Becerril / Reuters

This 1967 VW Beetle may seem battered, but for 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer, it’s home.

The native of Monterrey, Mexico has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced 10 years ago. The couple had sold all of their belongings so they could divide their money in half when they split. Oscar’s wife, however, soon disappeared with everything, leaving him with only the car to his name, according to Reuters’ Daniel Becerril.

The car has had only basic maintenance, and several layers of common oil-based paint cover the original colouring . Few of the car’s remaining parts are original.

Becerril took these snapshots of the makeshift car that has become Oscar’s home.

Oscar is seen here in his Beetle on the outskirts of Monterrey.

He stores all of his possessions in the car, including the utensils pictured here in the car's ceiling.

The car's hollow doors are home to this hot sauce bottle, coffee container, and salt shaker.

A saw is stored in the ceiling.

He uses a bolt lock to keep the Beetle's doors closed.

Oscar starts the car's engine by short-circuiting two wires located in the front of the car.

The beetle's steering wheel, speedometer, and fuel gauge are pretty basic.

Putty covers the area on the dashboard where the car's radio once was.

A plastic bathroom pipe functions as a gear shift.

Clothes pins hold the wires that control the car's tail lights in place.

Behind the driver's seat is Oscar's bedroom, while behind that is the closet.

Oscar rests in his backseat bed.

The engine, held in the back by thin wires, came from a newer VW sedan.

Oscar stores many of his belongings in the car's front hood, including gasoline and a bucket of water for washing.

