An 83-Year-Old Man Has Lived In This Makeshift Beetle For The Last 10 Years

This 1967 VW Beetle may seem battered, but for 83-year-old Oscar Almaguer, it’s home.

The native of Monterrey, Mexico has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced 10 years ago. The couple had sold all of their belongings so they could divide their money in half when they split. Oscar’s wife, however, soon disappeared with everything, leaving him with only the car to his name, according to Reuters’ Daniel Becerril.

The car has had only basic maintenance, and several layers of common oil-based paint cover the original colouring . Few of the car’s remaining parts are original.

Becerril took these snapshots of the makeshift car that has become Oscar’s home.

