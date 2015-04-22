An $80,0000 bronze statue of a dugong has been stolen from its North Queensland home - again

The bronze dugong in its original resting place. Picture: Queensland Police

A 700kg bronze statue of a dugong stolen from its Port Hinchinbrook home in north Queensland last year has gone missing again.

The statue, a community icon worth around $80,000, went missing “some time in the past five days”, according to the ABC.

“It’s not the sort of thing you could put in the boot of your car or just throw on the back of your ute,” Senior Constable Scott Hayes told the ABC.

The statue went missing in February last year, but was found dumped in bushland a couple of days later.

It was relocated from its original home at the entrance to Port Hinchinbrook in Cardwell to the front yard of its caretaker.

Police say it would have taken “special lifting equipment” to hoist out.

“We will of course have detectives scouring the state forest to see if they can find anything that smells fishy,” a spokesman told the AAP.

Around the same time the dugong first disappeared, another north Queensland town, Bowen, lost its Big Mango – but it turned out to have been “borrowed” as a publicity stunt by fast-food chain Nandos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.