An 8-Year-Old Jets Fan Was Tackled In Parking Lot By An Angry Cleveland Fan

Is the Dawg Pound out of control?

Photo: Jason Pero/Flickr

A family of New York Jets fans say their eight-year-old son was tackled by an adult Cleveland Brown fan in the parking lot of the stadium following the teams’ game on Sunday.The Browns lost to the Jets in overtime after leading in the second half.



The boys mother says her son — who wore a Jets jersey to the game — and her husband were harassed by angry fans who were cursing and throwing food at them as they left the stadium.

A drunk Browns fan then tackled the boy, pulling him to the ground and scraping and bruising his ankle.

Rowdiness and vulgarity have become a big problem at NFL games, prompting many teams to restrict tailgating and set up stadium hotlines to report unruly fans.

