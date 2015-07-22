An 18-year-old mounted a gun to a drone and fired shots in the middle of the woods

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a 15-second YouTube video showing a semiautomatic handgun firing shots while mounted to a hovering drone, according to a statement from FAA spokesman Jim Peters.

The “flying gun” footage, uploaded by YouTube user Hogwit, was traced to 18-year-old Austin Haughwout of Clinton, Connecticut, NBC News reports.

“The FAA will investigate the operation of an unmanned aircraft system in a Connecticut park to determine if any Federal Aviation Regulations were violated. The FAA will also work with its law enforcement partners to determine if there were any violations of criminal statutes,” Peters said.

The video, which has already accumulated 1.6 million views, shows a drone with four small rotors supporting a handgun which fires a total of three rounds. The blow back from each shot thrusts the drone backwards, but the gun remains stable.

This is the second time one of Haughwout’s drone videos made headlines.

In 2014, he was involved in an altercation after a woman was upset that he was flying one of his drones over the beach. She then proceeded to assault him on camera.

Watch Haughtiest’s latest drone stunt on the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider contacted Haughtwout comment, but he did not immediately respond.

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

NOW WATCH: How drones are changing the way we see things



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.