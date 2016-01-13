An 18-year-old invented a smart gun that only activates with a fingerprint

In 2012, Kai Kloepfer lived in Boulder, CO — about 35 miles from the Aurora movie theatre shooting that killed 12 people. The event inspired the now 18-year-old to look into shootings, and he found that accidental shootings, suicides, and the misuse of firearms actually killed more people every year than mass shootings.

So he set out to develop a technology that could help prevent gun-related tragedies from happening.

What he came up with was a smart gun that only activates when in contact with the right fingerprint. Gun owners would be able to store and save their fingerprints, as well of those of designated users of their choosing. Fingerprints would be stored and saved with military-grade encryption.

“When the owner picks it up, or somebody the owner has chosen, the gun will work for them,” the inventor told INSIDER. “But if a child finds it, a teenager tries to use it to commit suicide, or even if… an assailant disarms a police officer, then the gun is locked and unable to be used.”

The smart gun would also help support President Obama’s executive order on gun control, in which he called for more research on gun safety technology.

Kloepfer is raising money on Indiegogo in order to turn his plastic prototype into a working firearm.

“If I could create a technology that really even saves one person’s life, that’s probably the goal,” he said.

Learn more about the smart gun on Kloepfer’s website.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

