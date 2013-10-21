An 11-Year-Old Boy Has Been Arrested Over A Fire Near Port Stephens

Picture: Getty Images

Police in Port Stephens are speaking with an 11-year-old boy who they arrested in connection to a fire which ravaged 5000 hectares.

According to the Newcastle Herald the fire caused widespread emergency evacuations last Thursday, closed Newcastle Airport for almost a full day, destroyed several sheds and caused widespread traffic chaos as it jumped containment lines and roared towards Williamtown.

Reportedly detectives expect to charge him with intentionally causing a fire and being reckless about its spread.

A 14-year-old has also been arrested over a separate fire, and will appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, two girls aged 12 and 13 were arrested at the weekend accused of lighting a fire in Western Sydney.

The fires in New South Wales have been described as the worst in a decade, and a state of emergency has been declared. One man has died, and more than 200 homes have been destroyed. The damage bill — which will almost certainly rise — sits at $43 million.

