An $11 Aussie Shiraz Has Been Named One Of The Top 100 Wines In The World

Paringa, South Australia.

Cheap Aussie plonk is back, and this time it’s the good stuff.

Wine Spectator’s editors have been drinking the best wines from around the world for 25 years.

This week, they released a list of their 100 “most exciting” wines of 2013, culled from 20,000 new wines.

The average price point was a fairly affordable $US51, but one (well, two) wines stand out from the crowd when it comes to cheap dates.

Say hello to your 2010 Paringa Shiraz, from the Paringa vineyard near Renmark on the Murray in South Australia.

At $11, it comes in at number 52 on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list.

Only the Badia a Coltibuono Toscana Cancelli steals it for top value, at $10, but it squeezed in at number 100 and you’d probably struggle to get it into the country at that price.

As for Paringa, they seem to be making a habit of producing high quality wine at bargain basement prices.

The 2000 Paringa Cabernet was one of the first $10 wines to receive 90 points from Wine Spectator magazine and their 2001 Shiraz made the Top 100 and front page of the magazine.

All up, Aussie wines were well-represented in this year’s list.

McLaren Vale wines scored two spots with the 2011 Mollydooker Two Left Feet ($25) and the 2011 Red Heads Studio Shiraz McLaren Vale Barrel Monkeys ($20).

An old warhorse, Wynns Coonawarra Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Black Label (2010), came in at 91.

Here’s the best 20 wines from the list, but if you want to impress your friends on the cheap, here’s the ultimate Under-$20 guide.

$10 – Badia a Coltibuono Toscana Cancelli (Rank: 100)

Vintage: 2011. Cases: 13,333. Score: 90

$11 – Paringa Shiraz South Australia (Rank: 52)

Vintage: 2010. Cases: 30,000. Score: 90

$12 – Charles Smith Riesling Columbia Valley Kung Fu Girl Evergreen (Rank: 51)

Vintage: 2012. Cases: 70,600. Score: 90

$13 – Domäne Wachau Riesling Federspiel Trocken Wachau Terrassen (Rank: 53)

Vintage: 2011. Cases: 9000. Score: 90

$14 – Godelia Godello Bierzo Selección (Rank: 43)

Vintage: 2010. Cases: 5000. Score: 91

$15 – Chateau Ste. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc Horse Heaven Hills Horse Heaven Vineyard (Rank: 68)

Vintage: 2012. Cases: 53,000. Score: 90

$17 – Ravines Riesling Finger Lakes Dry (Rank: 33)

Vintage: 2012. Cases: 3500. Score: 91

$17 – Robert Eymael (Mönchhof) Riesling QbA Mosel (Rank: 56)

Vintage: 2011. Cases: 15,000. Score: 90

$18 – Boutari Naoussa (Rank: 69)

Vintage: 2009. Cases: 27,778. Score: 90

$18 – Château du Retout Haut-Médoc (Rank: 35)

Vintage: 2010. Cases: 10,000. Score: 91

$18 – A to Z Wineworks Pinot Noir Oregon (Rank: 55)

Vintage: 2011. Cases: 136,686. Score: 90

$18 – Viña Herminia Rioja Excelsus (Rank: 39)

Vintage: 2009. Cases: NA. Score: 93

$19 – Bodegas Hidalgo Gitana Manzanilla Jerez La Gitana (Rank: 32)

Vintage: NV. Cases: 66,665. Score: 91

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.