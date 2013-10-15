We Beat The Crap Out Of A ShatterProof' IPhone With Hammers, Drills, And Sanders

Click for sound:
Smartphones like the iPhone 5S and Samsung Galaxy S4 are beautifully designed pieces of hardware. Problem is, the glass screens on these devices are highly susceptible to breaks, cracks, and scratches. If you don't have a cracked smartphone screen, you probably know someone who does. But a product called the "ShatterProof" screen protector by Amzer claims it can keep your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device "unbreakable." From the Amzer website:
"The protector is scratch resistant, stress resistant, drop resistant and a has special self healing capability with dissipative functioning embodied - it is virtually indestructible making your device unbreakable!"The company even has videos of people taking drills and hammers to iPhones equipped with the "ShatterProof" screen protector with the end result always showing the iPhone unscathed. So, to test the company's claim that the "ShatterProof" is indeed shatterproof, I got several of my co-workers to take a drill, sander, and hammer to a "ShatterProof"-equipped iPhone 5. Admittedly, I didn't think the $US29.95 piece of plastic stood a chance against my hammer-wielding co-workers, but the 0.2 millimetre thick "ShatterProof" proved to be extremely durable. See how much of a beating the "ShatterProof" screen protector can take in the video above. Produced by William Wei & Justin Gmoser
