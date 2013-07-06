Nightmarish Arizona Restaurant Has Some Of The Strictest Employee Rules We've Ever Seen

The owners of an Arizona restaurant that was the subject of a disastrous and viral episode of Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares” impose a series of bizarre and extremely strict rules on their staff, according to an employment contract published by Radar Online. Samy and Amy Bouzoglu of Amy’s Baking Company in Scottsdale got a flurry of negative media attention after the episode aired and from a subsequent social media meltdown. The contract provides more details about a very strange workplace.

Some of the rules outlined aren’t too surprising for a food-service business, like a ban on employee cell phones, or that workers have to keep long hair pulled back in a bun.

Others are quite a bit harsher:

Rule number 5: “Any type of attitude will result in immediate termination.”

No visiting or unnecessary talking during shifts

The cost of broken plates or burned food will be taken from employee’s paychecks if they’re found negligent.

Tips are the “property of the house,” and don’t go to the waitstaff.

Employees must agree not to work for a competitor within 50 miles of the restaurant for a full year after they leave, or to open a similar business in the same radius.

Holidays and weekends are “mandatory,” and any no show will result in a $250 fine.

Pretty rough stuff. See the full letter here.

