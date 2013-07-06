Nightmarish Arizona Restaurant Has Some Of The Strictest Employee Rules We've Ever Seen

The owners of an Arizona restaurant that was the subject of a disastrous and viral episode of Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares” impose a series of bizarre and extremely strict rules on their staff, according to an employment contract published by Radar Online. Samy and Amy Bouzoglu of Amy’s Baking Company in Scottsdale got a flurry of negative media attention after the episode aired and from a subsequent social media meltdown. The contract provides more details about a very strange workplace.
Some of the rules outlined aren’t too surprising for a food-service business, like a ban on employee cell phones, or that workers have to keep long hair pulled back in a bun.
Others are quite a bit harsher:
- Rule number 5: “Any type of attitude will result in immediate termination.”
- No visiting or unnecessary talking during shifts
- The cost of broken plates or burned food will be taken from employee’s paychecks if they’re found negligent.
- Tips are the “property of the house,” and don’t go to the waitstaff.
- Employees must agree not to work for a competitor within 50 miles of the restaurant for a full year after they leave, or to open a similar business in the same radius.
- Holidays and weekends are “mandatory,” and any no show will result in a $250 fine.
Pretty rough stuff. See the full letter here.
