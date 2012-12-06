Amy Winehouse's Former London Home Sells For $3.2 Million At Auction

The London home in which singer Amy Winehouse died sold for $3.2 million at auction this week, according to NBCNEWS.com.



Winehouse died last year, at the age of 27. Her fans flocked to the Camden Square home to pay homage to the raspy-voiced singer.

The house spans 2,500 square feet, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sound-proof music room, and a gym.

The home was put on the auction block after failing to attract any serious bidders while on the market, according to NBCNEWS.com.

Photo: Sylvia Linares/Getty Images

