A dress Amy Winehouse wore during her final stage performance just sold for $243,200

Amy Winehouse performs live at Kalemegdan Park in 2011. Srdjan Stevanovic /WireImage

A large selection of Amy Winehouse’s personal items were recently auctioned off for around $US4 ($AU5) million.

A dress Winehouse wore in her final stage performance sold for $US243,200 ($AU327,786), 16 times its original estimate.

Proceeds from the sales will go towards The Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Over 800 of Amy Winehouse’s dresses, shoes, jewelry worn at various performances, photoshoots, and events sold for $US4 ($AU5) million according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On November 6-7 Julien’s Auctions held “Property From The Life And Career of Amy Winehouse” in Beverly Hills, California, where the selected items were available for bids in person, on the phone, and online.

One high-value item was a dress designed by Winehouse’s designer and stylist, Naomi Parry, that the singer wore in Belgrade for her final stage performance during her 2011 Summer Festival Tour. The dress sold for $US243,200 ($AU327,786), 16 times its original estimate of $US15,000 ($AU20,217), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winehouse died of accidental alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

The dress worn by the late Amy Winehouse during her final performance on display at Julien’s Auctions. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Another notable bid at the event was a Moschino custom-made red leather heart-shaped purse Winehouse held at the 2007 Brit Awards. It sold for $US204,800 ($AU276,030), 13 times its original estimate of $US15,000 ($AU20,217), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The custom-made red leather purse Amy Winehouse carried to the 2007 Brit Awards is displayed at Julien’s Auctions. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

“Amy Winehouse’s auction was a huge success,” Darren Julien, CEO, and President of Julien’s Auctions said in a statement to Insider. “Her items have proven to be highly collectible among not only her fans and museums but pop culture memorabilia collectors and we expect her artifacts to increase in value through the years.”

Proceeds from the auction will go towards The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which provides support to vulnerable and disadvantaged young adults with addiction problems. The charity was set up by Winehouse’s family and launched on September 14, 2011, on what would have been her 28th birthday.

Select items from the auction will be sent to the “Amy: Beyond the Stage” exhibition at the Design Museum in London starting on November 26 for a limited time before the items are sent to the winning bidders, according to The Hollywood Reporter.