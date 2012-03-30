Amy Winehouse's Family Will Share Her $4.66 Million Fortune

When worldwide music sensation Amy Winehouse died of accidental alcohol poisoning in July, the 27-year-old was worth nearly $5 million, but did not have a will.

Probate documents revealed Wednesday that Winehouse left assets totaling more than $6.7 million, but just $4.66 million after debts and taxes.

A somewhat small amount, considering Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album is the UK’s second best selling album of the 21st century—Adele‘s “21” just surpassed Winehouse for the top honour.

Winehouse’s outspoken father, Mitch, is listed as the administrator of the singer’s estate. Blake Fielder-Civil, whom Winehouse divorced in 2009, gets nada.

In March, Mitch announced that the Winehouse family had set up the Amy Winehouse Foundation to benefit the Sylvia Young Theatre School, where Amy trained as a teenager.



