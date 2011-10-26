OOPS: Amy Winehouse Inquest Papers Sent To Wrong Address

Photo: celebritydiagnosis.com

British police sent papers detailing the inquest into the death of singer Amy Winehouse to the wrong address, reports the Press Association.The papers were intended to be sent to Winehouse’s family, but somehow ended up at the wrong address. They were handed in to a north London police station before being sent on to the appropriate recipients.



The Guardian reports that police are now undertaking an investigation into how the documents ended up at the wrong house.

Winehouse’s family have said that there were no illegal substances in the singer’s system at the time of her death. Alcohol was present, but it is unclear whether this had any fatal effect.

