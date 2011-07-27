Amy Winehouse's Funeral Held In North London (PHOTOS)

On the heels of an autopsy that was inconclusive as to Amy Winehouse‘s cause of death, the singer’s funeral was held in North London today.
Winehouse was reportedly eulogized by her father, Mitch and cremated after the memorial service.
The singer's ex-boyfriend, filmmaker Regg Travis (whom she had been reportedly been heartbroken over at the time of her death), was in attendance.
Winehouse's friend Kelly Osbourne, who spoke with the singer just before her death, wore her hair in Winehouse's signature beehive.
