Singer Amy Winehouse Found Dead In Her London Home

The Daily Mail is reporting that singer Amy Winehouse, 27, has been found dead in her house in London.



The details of her death are thus far unknown, but Winehouse has famously struggled with drugs in the past.

A police statement says officers were called to the house at 4PM London time today and “on arrival, officers found the body of a 27-year-old female who was pronounced dead at the scene.”





