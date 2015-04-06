Young Amy Winehouse ponders fame in first trailer for new documentary

The first trailer for the new upcoming Amy Winehouse documentary “Amy: The Girl Behind the Name,” has been released.
The documentary is set to be released in the UK in July and shows a young Amy voicing her concerns about the effects of fame.
Winehouse was found dead after a drug overdose in 2011, at 27 years old.
Video courtesy of Altitude Film
