Young Amy Winehouse ponders fame in first trailer for new documentary

The first trailer for the new upcoming Amy Winehouse documentary “Amy: The Girl Behind the Name,” has been released.

The documentary is set to be released in the UK in July and shows a young Amy voicing her concerns about the effects of fame.

Winehouse was found dead after a drug overdose in 2011, at 27 years old.

Video courtesy of Altitude Film

