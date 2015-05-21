Watch the heartbreaking trailer for the upcoming Amy Winehouse documentary 'Amy'

A24 just released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary “Amy,” which offers an intimate look at the life and eventual death of pop sensation Amy Winehouse.

Directed by Asif Kapadia (“Senna”), the movie uses both archival footage and home videos to tell the tragic story of the uniquely talented singer who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27.

“Amy” will hit theatres on July 3, 2015.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.