Amy Winehouse Died Of Alcohol Poisoning

British singer Amy Winehouse, who died this summer aged 27-years-old, was killed by a mass consumption of alcohol, reports the Telegraph.



The coroner’s inquest into the death revealed that Winehouse had more than five times the British driving limit of alcohol in her system at the time of her death. It was reported that police detectives at the scene of the singer’s death found empty bottles of vodka. Two large bottles and one small one were recovered.

The Associated Press reports that though Winehouse was taking a prescription drug to help her recover from alcohol addiction, this did not play a part in her death. The coroner’s report also noted that Winehouse’s internal organs were in fine health and that illegal drugs were not present in her system.

The coroner’s report backs up statements made by the singer’s family yesterday. It was also reported yesterday that the inquest papers into Winehouse’s death had been sent to the wrong address before reaching her family.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.