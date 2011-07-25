In Death, Amy Winehouse Becomes The Latest Member Of Music's "27 Club"

The cause of singer Amy Winehouse‘s death officially remains under investigaton.



But what’s certain already is that the blues songstress joins the ranks of some of music’s greatest talents who died at the untimely age of 27.

And the nature of their deaths — often murky, never-quite-explained matters — has given the 27 Club an aura of sad lore.

Blues great Robert Johnson's death is still a mystery. Blues musician Robert Johnson made only a handful of recordings, but those songs went on to be interpreted by Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton, among others. Johnson died in 1938 after allegedly drinking poisoned whiskey -- but who exactly poisoned him remains unclear today. Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones was found drowned in his pool. Jones's death, too, was fishy -- though it's widely held the guitarist committed suicide or drowned by accident, murder conspiracy theories are still floating around. Jones had been kicked out of the band a month before his 1969 death. Jimi Hendrix died of asphyxiation in London. In 1970, the guitar virtuoso choked on his own vomit after taking prescription drugs. (His girlfriend, Monika Dannemann, who delivered conflicting accounts of the night Hendrix died, committed suicide years later.) Just weeks after Hendrix's death, Janis Joplin overdosed. Rock goddess Joplin died from an overdose of heroin in 1970 -- possibly after a drug dealer's mixup caused her to use a dose more potent than she realised. Jim Morrison died of heart failure in Paris. Morrison's death (he was found dead by a girlfriend in the bathtub) never yielded an official, detailed autopsy -- but heart failure was ruled the cause of his 1971 passing. Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died in April 1994. The grunge movement icon killed himself after a series of near-death overdose incidents. Hole bassist Kristin Pfaff overdosed overnight. Pfaff, who was close with Cobain and his wife Courtney Love (Pfaff's Hole bandmate), was found dead of an apparent heroin overdose in her Minneapolis apartment in 1994. She had left Hole -- and Seattle -- months earlier. Now check out the charity efforts that have come back to haunt stars. Click here to see the biggest celebrity charity disasters >>

