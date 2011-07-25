In Death, Amy Winehouse Becomes The Latest Member Of Music's "27 Club"

The cause of singer Amy Winehouse‘s death officially remains under investigaton.
But what’s certain already is that the blues songstress joins the ranks of some of music’s greatest talents who died at the untimely age of 27.
And the nature of their deaths — often murky, never-quite-explained matters — has given the 27 Club an aura of sad lore.
Blues musician Robert Johnson made only a handful of recordings, but those songs went on to be interpreted by Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton, among others. Johnson died in 1938 after allegedly drinking poisoned whiskey -- but who exactly poisoned him remains unclear today.
Jones's death, too, was fishy -- though it's widely held the guitarist committed suicide or drowned by accident, murder conspiracy theories are still floating around. Jones had been kicked out of the band a month before his 1969 death.
In 1970, the guitar virtuoso choked on his own vomit after taking prescription drugs. (His girlfriend, Monika Dannemann, who delivered conflicting accounts of the night Hendrix died, committed suicide years later.)
Rock goddess Joplin died from an overdose of heroin in 1970 -- possibly after a drug dealer's mixup caused her to use a dose more potent than she realised.
Morrison's death (he was found dead by a girlfriend in the bathtub) never yielded an official, detailed autopsy -- but heart failure was ruled the cause of his 1971 passing.
The grunge movement icon killed himself after a series of near-death overdose incidents.
Pfaff, who was close with Cobain and his wife Courtney Love (Pfaff's Hole bandmate), was found dead of an apparent heroin overdose in her Minneapolis apartment in 1994. She had left Hole -- and Seattle -- months earlier.
