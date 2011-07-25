Amy Winehouse's Greatest Moments

Amy Winehouse may have grown into a tabloid staple, but the short music career that put her there was an illustrious one.



Before the jailed husband, subsequent divorce and frequent drug and alcohol problems, there were platinum records and Grammy sweeps.

(Her famous 2006 record “Back to Black” is the number-one album purchase on iTunes right now.)

