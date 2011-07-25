Amy Winehouse's Greatest Moments

Amy Winehouse may have grown into a tabloid staple, but the short music career that put her there was an illustrious one.
Before the jailed husband, subsequent divorce and frequent drug and alcohol problems, there were platinum records and Grammy sweeps.
(Her famous 2006 record “Back to Black” is the number-one album purchase on iTunes right now.)
Winehouse signed with megaproducer Simon Fuller's company 19 Entertainment in 2002 -- and Fuller had so much faith in her talent that he insisted on keeping her development top-secret.
Though the next few years were troubled for Winehouse, she had of late been rumoured to be getting healthier -- and appeared normal at her last public appearance, onstage with goddaughter Dionne Bromfield in London four days ago.
