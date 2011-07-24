Amy Winehouse, British Singer, Found Dead

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE: Police appear to have confirmed the death.



EARLIER: Amy Winehouse, British singer and songwriter, has been found dead at her apartment in London, reports The Daily Mail

She was 27 years old.

Sky News is tweeting that police have not found a cause of death.

Winehouse was perhaps best known for her song “Rehab” and the Mark Ronson-produced album Back To Black in 2006. The album won multiple Grammy Awards.

However, in recent years her addiction to drugs and alcohol had overshadowed her musical ability.

The BBC reports that just last month Winehouse had to cancel her European tour after she was booed off stage in Serbia. She was reportedly too drunk to perform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.