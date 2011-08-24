Amy Winehouse Did Not Die Of An Illegal Drug Overdose

Photo: celebritydiagnosis.com

A toxicology report on the death of Amy Winehouse show that the singer had no illegal drugs in her system at the time of her demise.Alcohol did show up on the report, but further investigation is required to determine whether or not it caused Winehouse’s death.



Winehouse was found dead in her home on July 23.

An audio preview of some of the singer’s final work recently surfaced on the Internet.

She’s featured on Tony Bennett‘s upcoming album of duets (out September 20), on a song called “Body and Soul.”

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.