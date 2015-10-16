Amy Schumer's big HBO special directed by Chris Rock is packed with hilarious 'T.M.I.'



Trailer

The wait is almost over. Amy Schumer continues her world domination this weekend when her big HBO special airs.

Chris Rock directed the special, which is titled “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.” And if the trailers HBO released are any indication, Schumer’s fans will learn a lot about the comedian’s thoughts on dating, the entertainment industry, and just her view on life in general. Prepare yourself for Schumer’s trademark T.M.I.

Watch the trailers from Schumer’s first HBO special above and below:



Tease

“Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo” debuts Saturday, October 17 at 10 p.m.

