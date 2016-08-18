Amy Schumer suggests 'Inside Amy Schumer' is over: 'We aren't making the show anymore'

Comedy Central may have just lost one of its crown jewels.

Amy Schumer sent out a cryptic tweet late Wednesday night suggesting that she is ending her Peabody- and Emmy-winning series “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Here’s what she tweeted:

I didn’t fire Kurt. He isn’t a writer for my show because we aren’t making the show anymore. There are no writers for it.

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016

The Kurt in the tweet is comic Kurt Metzger, who since Sunday has been dealing with social-media backlash for his comments regarding alleged sexual assault.

After the improv comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade banned a male comic from its events after he allegedly raped multiple female comics, Metzger took to Facebook to speak out against the lack of due process in the incident.

Because Metzger has appeared in numerous “Inside Amy Schumer” sketches (and has multiple writing credits on episodes, according to his IMDb page), people began to go out to Schumer on social media to speak out against Metzger, whom some believe is a “rape apologist.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Schumer tweeted this regarding Metzger, saying she was “disappointed” by his words but putting distance between her show and him:

I am so saddened and disappointed in Kurt Metzger. He is my friend and a great writer and I couldn’t be more against his recent actions.

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 17, 2016

Kurt does not work for me. He is not a writer on my show. Please stop asking me about it. His words are not mine.

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 17, 2016

But continuing to be bombarded with comments on her social media, Schumer sent this late-night Wednesday tweet. And it could reveal a big bombshell: that her show is over.

Business Insider reached out to Comedy Central and Schumer’s rep for comment but neither immediately replied to our inquiries.

“Inside Amy Schumer” is renewed for a fifth season. And after cancelling “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” on Monday, the last thing Comedy Central needs is to lose Schumer, who has become one of the biggest stars in comedy since the show began.

