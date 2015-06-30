Amy Schumer was offered the 'Daily Show' hosting gig -- but here's why she turned it down

This fall, controversial up-and-coming South African comedian Trevor Noa will replace Jon Stewart as host of Comedy Central hit satirical news show, “The Daily Show.”

But finding a replacement for the beloved Stewart was not easy.

Comedy Central/’Daily Show’ Chris Rock, Amy Poehler, and Amy Schumer all turned down replacing Jon Stewart on ‘The Daily Show.’

In a New York Times Magazine profile of the network that was published over the weekend, it was revealed that many A-listers turned down the job, including Amy Poehler (“the quickest no in history”) and Chris Rock, who reportedly only wanted to do it for one year.

The Daily Beast also reports that comedian Amy Schumer was offered the gig, but didn’t want it.

“Yes,” Schumer told The Daily Beast when asked whether she was offered the job of host of “The Daily Show.”

“I was so honored to be asked and considered,” said the comedian, who already has the show “Inside Amy Schumer” on the network. “With Comedy Central, I project so much ‘You’re my parents!’ on the network and the people that run it, so them saying, ‘We believe in you and trust that you can do this,’ I thought, ‘Oh my god, thank you!'”

But when the comedian — who wrote and stars in the upcoming Judd Apatow-directed movie “Trainwreck” — thought about the future of her career, “The Daily Show” job sounded too safe.

“And then I thought, ‘Well, I could give everyone I love a job and we could all be together for five years. But picturing being in a building and knowing what I was going to do for five years — I love not knowing,” Schumer explained. “And I’ve never done anything safe or to make money for that reason. So, you know, I said, ‘I can’t start now.'”

Back in March, Grantland’s Bill Simmons seemed to have a bit of insight:

Heard Comedy Central pursued 3 big-arse names for Daily Show: Poehler, Louis CK, Schumer. Went 0 for 3. Young/cheap/upside was smart audible.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 30, 2015

PS: I don’t think Poehler or CK was realistic, but had CC caught Schumer a year earlier – very realistic. Now she knows she can make movies.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 30, 2015

Schumer’s film debut “Trainwreck” hits theatres July 17th and has an impressive 100% on RottenTomatoes.

Mary Cybulski/Universal Schumer stars alongside Bill Hader in the Judd Apatow-directed ‘Trainwreck.’

Jon Stewart will host his final “Daily Show” on August 6th.

In November, Stewart speculated to NPR’s Terry Gross about what it would be like to leave “The Daily Show,” and he implied that the idea held some appeal for him: “I do feel like I don’t know that there will ever be anything that I will ever be as well suited for as this show,” Stewart said. “That being said, I think there are moments when you realise that that’s not enough anymore, or that maybe it’s time for some discomfort.”

