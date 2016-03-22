Amy Schumer left a $1,000 tip on a $77 bill for bartenders at the musical 'Hamilton'

On Saturday, Amy Schumer attended a production of “Hamilton” for the second time and paid her respects to the bartenders who work during the musical with an extremely generous tip.

“At intermission, a member of her party came to the bar with another order and when he handed the receipt to my coworker, he said, ‘Amy wants to make sure you get this,'” “Hamilton” bartender Madeleine DeJohn told Gothamist.

Schumer left a $1,000 tip on a $77 bar bill.

“[A coworker] showed it to me and I was equally speechless,” DeJohn added. “We’ve served a lot of celebrities at ‘Hamilton’ and we’ve received some nice tips but never before had I seen a tip that even came close to this one.”



When asked to comment for a CBS New York story, Schumer responded in a tweet, “Lots of love to my fellow bartenders and artists. I’m grateful to them and the cast and crew for another great night.”

@megbakertv @CBSNewYork lots of love to my fellow bartenders and artists. I’m grateful to them and the cast and crew for another great night

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) March 20, 2016

DeJohn said that Schumer had left an $80 tip last time she attended a performance of the hit musical.

“I went up to her and thanked her and she basically was like, ‘Of course, I’ve been there, I get it, you guys are great,'” DeJohn said. “I’ve never encountered this kind of generosity before.”







