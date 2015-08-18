Why Amy Schumer still lives in a tiny 1-bedroom walk-up apartment in New York City

With a hit summer movie, an Emmy nod for her show on Comedy Central, and an HBO special in the works, Amy Schumer’s career is at an all-time high.

But all that success hasn’t affected her spending habits. The 34-year-old comedian is still living in a small apartment in New York City.

Schumer recently told Radio 1’s Scott Mills, “I’m like the richest person I know and I have a one-bedroom and a walk-up. My bed folds up into the wall and I iron there.”

As for why she hasn’t upgraded, Schumer said, “Everyone says I’ll make money on the next thing, but they have been saying that for 11 years.”

Schumer has quite the rocky history with New York City real estate.

She has lived on the Upper West Side, Chinatown, Murray Hill, Williamsburg, and reportedly now Chelsea.

In 2011, Schumer talked to BrickUnderground about her apartment woes:

I moved to NYC to become an actress in 2003 when I graduated from college. I found a small studio for the monthly rent of $US1,275 in Chinatown via Craigslist where I dealt with a shady broker — again with my habit of gravitating towards abusive relationships — who tried to give me advice on how to hack it in this city. I thought I could afford the place but soon had to get a roommate — in a STUDIO. I placed an ad on Craigslist and found a student from Ohio willing to pay for half the rent to sleep on a loft bed. Luckily she was great and we’d sit around watching ‘Sex and the City.’ Neither of us had much of a social life as bringing someone home was really tricky.

From there, Schumer moved to “a huge 2BR duplex in Chelsea for only $US1,600 a month” where she only had to pay $US800 a month, but things didn’t work out because “the only issue with the apartment was the roommate was a big slut.”

So Schumer, who grew up on the Upper East Side, packed up and headed to her own studio apartment on the Upper West Side.

“I found it through a broker and truly love it,” she said at the time. “I continue to appreciate the neighbourhood and am thrilled I have no bugs. What irritates me is the size. With my bike housed in my apartment, it is tiny. It has everything that a big house would but shoved into a ridiculously small area. The closets weren’t built correctly so to open one door I have manoeuvre myself in weird positions, like Indiana Jones.”

One day she hopes to purchase her dream home — “a penthouse in the West Village by the water.”

In the 2011 interview with BrickUnderground, Schumer, who has always rented, revealed that “I did think about buying but unfortunately the banker said I am far away from being able to afford it. Someday … someday.”

With Schumer’s latest movie, “Trainwreck,” raking in over $US111 million worldwide at the box office on just a $US35 million budget, it looks like someday may be today.

