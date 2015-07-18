Disney is telling everyone it had nothing to do with the racy Amy Schumer Star Wars cover on GQ

Provocative comedian Amy Schumer got a bunch of attention for dressing like Pricess Leia from “Star Wars” in a racy cover shoot for GQ magazine.

Disney, which owns Star Wars, doesn’t seem to be thrilled with that attention.

After people on Twitter were crying out that Disney let this happen, the official Star Wars account scrambled to say it thought the cover was inappropriate.

It doesn’t look like it’s going to amount to much, but the company is trying to distance itself from the GQ shoot. Starting Thursday night, the official “Star Wars” Twitter account sent a series of tweets stating it was not involved in the shoot.

@RogueKnite Lucasfilm & Disney did not approve, participate in or condone the inappropriate use of our characters in this manner.

— Star Wars (@starwars) July 16, 2015

What did Schumer do to deserve being called inappropriate by Lucasfilm and Disney?

The “Inside Amy Schumer” star, whose movie “Trainwreck” opened on Friday, was adorned in a replica of Princess Leia’s skin-showing slave costume and naked in bed with classic “Star Wars” robots/companions C-3PO and R2-D2.

A GQ representative didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on LucasFilm and Disney’s disapproval.

See the cover and another photo below:

Mark Seliger Amy Schumer on the cover of GQ magazine.

Mark Seliger A racy shot from Amy Schumer’s GQ photo shoot.

You can see the full gallery here.

