Amy Schumer gives a brutally honest interview about her sex life

Comedian Amy Schumer gives an honest interview about the sexual double standards between men and women while promoting her upcoming film “Trainwreck.”

Schumer stars the Judd Apatow-directed comedy alongside SNL alum Bill Hader and NBA player LeBron James. “Trainwreck” will be released on July 17, 2015.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press, Universal Pictures, and Comedy Central.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.