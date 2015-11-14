Amy Schumer: 'I'm newly famous, and it turns out it's not fun'

Amy Schumer has realised that fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

According to Vulture, During a stand-up set Wednesday night for Act in Paris, Sierra Club’s climate change awareness campaign, Schumer told the audience, “I’m, like, newly famous, and it turns out it’s not fun. Did you guys know that?”

She continued: “You’re, like, you know that I’m just now learning that my dreams have been a sham, and that it’s actually not great and it just only comes with pain.”

Schumer is a comedian, after all, and may have meant her comments in jest. But she said she doesn’t expect to last long in Hollywood and made a possible reference to her disappointed fans in Portland, Maine, last weekend after she had to cut a set short to accomodate a second show.

“We all know it’s going to last another three months because that’s how it works. I’m already burning bridges like it’s already fucking over,” she said. “I’m telling you, this is the last time I’ll ever be onstage. The next time you see me, I’ll be the girl in the elevator, like, do you want to go see the ‘Sleep No Less’?”

During the set, she also poked fun at the celebrities in the audience including John McEnroe and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Comedians such as Jim Gaffigan and Rachel Feinstein also performed.

