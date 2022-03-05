Amy Schumer accidentally revealed that her ‘Life & Beth’ costar Michael Cera has a child

Amy Schumer at the 2021 Tribeca Festival and Michael Cera at the 2018 Tony Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amy Schumer revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Michael Cera is a father.

Schumer was talking about her own son when she said, “Michael has a baby, too.”

“We’re right at the beginning of it,” Cera said without officially confirming Schumer’s statement.

Amy Schumer revealed in a Friday interview with Entertainment Tonight that Michael Cera recently welcomed his first child.

Schumer and Cera, who co-star in the upcoming Hulu original “Life & Beth,” spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith in a joint interview. Schumer was speaking about lessons for her 2-year-old son, Gene, when she said, “Michael has a baby, too.”

She continued, “Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

Cera didn’t officially confirm Schumer’s statement, but said, “We’re right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now.” No additional details were revealed.

Representatives for Schumer and Cera did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Schumer also mentioned Cera’s parenthood on an episode of Chelsea Handler’s iHeartRadio podcast “Dear Chelsea” posted on Thursday. People reports that Schumer while talking about “Life & Beth,” said, “Michael Cera plays my romantic love interest” and added, “He’s married, I’m married, we both have kids.”

The 33-year-old actor is known to keep the details of his personal life private. ET Canada reported in 2018 that the actor married his longtime girlfriend Nadine after he was seen wearing a gold wedding band. The outlet also reported that he was first seen wearing the ring in January 2017.

“Life & Beth” will premiere on Hulu on March 18.