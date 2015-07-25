Amy Schumer reacts to 'Trainwreck' theatre shooting: "My heart is broken"

Comedian Amy Schumer expressed her deep sorrow for the shooting that occurred in a Louisiana movie theatre on Thursday night, at a showing of her new movie “Trainwreck.”

My heart is broken and all my thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Louisiana.

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) July 24, 2015

According to police, the 59-year-old white male shooter has been identified as John Russel Houser, who has been described as a “drifter” visiting the Lafayette area in Louisiana since early July.

The shooter allegedly fired off at least 13 rounds, according to Lafayette police chief Jim Craft, and three people were killed in the shooting, including the gunman. At least nine others were injured and taken to hospitals in the area, police said.

You can follow our post on the shooting for more on this developing story.

