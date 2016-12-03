Amy Schumer is in talks to play Barbie for a new movie

One of the biggest comedians in the business may be playing the most recognisable doll in the world.

Amy Schumer is in talks to play Barbie in a live-action movie based on the toy for Sony, according to TheWrap.

TV writer Hillary Winston is the latest screenwriter to take a shot at the project, which producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald led to secure the rights from toy manufacturer Mattel in 2014. But according to TheWrap, Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele, will rewrite the script.

The project currently does not have a director attached.

“Barbie” is the figurehead of the Mattel dolls. The company has sold over a billion iterations of her in the last 50 years.

