Amy Schumer fires back at fans who walked out of her Donald Trump-insulting show with fake apology

Days after mocking Donald Trump by calling him an “orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster,” Amy Schumer performed a tongue-in-cheek open letter that addressed the fans who walked out of her recent show in Tampa, Florida, as a result of her Trump jokes.

Schumer read the letter to the audience at her Madison Square Garden show in New York City on Tuesday night, People reports.

“I’ve written an open letter to Tampa and I’d like to read it tonight,” she began. “Dearest Tampa, I’m sorry you didn’t want me, a comedian who talks about what she believes in, to mention the biggest thing going on in our country right now. How could I think it was OK to spend five minutes having a peaceful conversation with someone with different views?”

In Tampa on Sunday night, the 35-year-old comedian railed on Trump’s controversial candidacy and even invited a fan onstage to explain why he supported the Republican nominee. Her comments resulted in boos and an exodus of about 200 people from the about 10,000 reportedly in attendance at Amalie Arena.

“After the show, I want you to know that I will go straight to a rehab facility that will teach me how to make all people happy,” Schumer joked Tuesday night in her letter to Tampa fans. “And Tampa, I’m so sorry. I shouldn’t have said that he was an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster. Shouldn’t have said that. I will never again say that he is an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster!”

On Tuesday, Schumer captioned an Instagram post to jokingly refer to her act as the “#tampaapologytour” and promise that her Madison Square Garden show would be “squeaky clean.”

And so are these gals! @rachelfeinstein_ @marknormand and I are putting on a squeaky clean show #msg #tampaapologytour A photo posted by @amyschumer on Oct 18, 2016 at 6:34am PDT



She also addressed the Tampa controversy in a statement to Vanity Fair on Monday: “I loved the crowd and my show in Tampa last night! I want to thank the 8,400 people who stayed. We had a great time! We have always depended on comedians to make us laugh and tell the truth. I am proud to continue that tradition.”

Schumer’s 2016 comedy tour will run through December 31.

