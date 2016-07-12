Amy Schumer: 'Being in love is the scariest thing in the world'

AP Images Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hansich embrace each other at an awards show.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Amy Schumer got real about her relationship.

Earlier this year, Schumer started dating designer Ben Hansich. While the two seem to be happy, Schumer admitted in the candid interview that she finds being in love to be overwhelming.

“Being in love is the scariest thing in the world,” Schumer said. “You want to f-ing cry and scream. I can’t handle it.”

She said always nervous things will end at any moment.



“Every time we say good-bye, I think, This will have been a nice last week together. Or I tell myself nothing is real and he’s going to leave me and tell me he never loved me. I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me,” Schumer added.

The comedian describes Hansich as her first “real” boyfriend.

“”I feel like Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend. There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it’s the truth,” Schumer concluded.

Read the excerpts here. The full interview hits newsstands on July 19.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.