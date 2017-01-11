Amy Schumer is bringing her next stand-up comedy special to Netflix

Amy Schumer is taking her next stand-up comedy special to Netflix.

Schumer shot the special last November at Denver, Colorado’s Bellco Theatre. The special will debut on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 17 in the 190 countries in which Netflix is available.

“As a comedian, actress, writer, director, producer, and best-selling author, Amy Schumer is a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited that she’s making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special.”

The “Inside Amy Schumer” star is the latest A-list talent to choose Netflix over the usual choice of HBO. This news follows recent Netflix stand-up comedy deals with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, both reportedly being paid $20 million per show.

Rock, whose previous five stand-up specials aired on HBO, signed on for two Netflix specials. Chappelle sold three specials to the streaming company.

Schumer’s last televised stand-up special, “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” was directed by Rock and aired on HBO in October 2015.

While taking a break from her sketch show, “Inside Amy Schumer,” for Comedy Central, Schumer has starred in films “Trainwreck” and the upcoming “Snatched” opposite Goldie Hawn. Her book, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo,” was released in August 2016.

