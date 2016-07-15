Amy Schumer reveals her first sexual experience wasn't exactly consensual

Amy Schumer is known for her honesty, and the comedian really opens up about her personal life in the new issue of Marie Claire.

In the magazine’s cover story, Schumer reveals that losing her virginity wasn’t consensual.

“My first sexual experience was not a good one. I didn’t think about it until I started reading my journal again. When it happened, I wrote about it almost like a throwaway. It was like, And then I looked down and realised he was inside of me. He was saying, ‘I’m so sorry’ and ‘I can’t believe I did this.'”

While Schumer didn’t realise what was happening at the time, she says she has since moved on.

“This was 17 years ago. There are just so many factors,” she said, adding: “I had another time with a boyfriend where I was saying, ‘No, stop,’ and it was just completely ignored.”

While Schumer never calls herself a victim, she did address the overall issue.

“You know, with the rape survivor, it’s not just shaming, it’s fury,” Schumer explained. “It makes people so mad if you’re not a perfect victim.”

Schumer did, however, gush about her new boyfriend, Ben Hanisch.

“I feel like Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she said. “There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it’s the truth.”

Ewwwwww A photo posted by @amyschumer on May 21, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT





