Amy Schumer may be a big deal -- but she still lives in a walk-up

With a hit summer movie, an Emmy nod for her show on Comedy Central, and an HBO special in the works, Amy Schumer’s career is at an all-time high.

But all that success hasn’t affected her spending habits. The 34-year-old comedian is still living in a small apartment in New York City. Schumer has had a bit of a difficult relationship with New York real estate over the years and has lived in five different Manhattan neighbourhoods.

Produced by Adam Banicki and Aly Weisman

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.